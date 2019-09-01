Thais in Hong Kong advised to register on Thai consulate website

01 Sep 2019 | View : 25

HONG KONG, 1 September 2019(NNT) - The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong has asked Thai people in Hong Kong and those who may be traveling to Hong Kong to register themselves and provide their personal information so that they can be easily contacted if the protest situation in Hong Kong reaches a point that could be dangerous to Thai people.

The Consulate General in Hong Kong has asked Thai people living in Hong Kong and Thai tourists traveling there to provide their contact information in case of emergency on www.consular.go.th or www.thai-consulate.org.hk. They can also request a form at the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong during office hours and submit the filled in form to the Consulate General in Hong Kong immediately.

Those who are in need of urgent assistance can contact the Consulate General at (+852) 6821-1545 or (+852) 6821-1546 and the Department of Consular Affairs’ call center (+66) 2-572-8442.

The protests against the Hong Kong government has entered their 13th week. There are many areas where people are not allowed to congregate but they still continue to gather even in the rain. The protest yesterday also coincided with the 5th anniversary of the Chinese government’s dismissal of democratic reforms in Hong Kong that led to the Umbrella Protest which lasted 79 days in 2014.