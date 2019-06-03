Their Majesties King, Queen attend Gen. Prem’s funeral

BANGKOK, 3 June 2019 (NNT) - At 4:28 on Monday (June 2), His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, together with Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati attended a merit-making ceremony for the funeral of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda.





After arriving at Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram temple in Dusit district, Bangkok, His Majesty the King laid a royal wreath and a wreath bestowed by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. Her Majesty the Queen also placed a wreath to pay homage to the late Statesman. His Majesty the King then lit candles and incense sticks, and 10 Buddhist monks recited prayers. After the praying session, His Majesty the King performed robe-offering and libation ceremonies and the Buddhist monks recited prayers of blessing. His Majesty the King lit a candle to observe a royal sermon at the pulpit and kindly assigned Col. Niti Tinsulanonda, a nephew of Gen. Prem, to light candles and incense sticks and make merit in front of the royal urn.





Later, His Majesty the King lit candles and incense sticks, and four Buddhist monks recited prayers. His Majesty the King performed robe-offering and libation ceremonies and attended the Abhidhamma chanting. After the chanting, His Majesty the King paid respect to the Buddha image at the temple before proceeding to the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall of the Dusit Palace.